Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France, cites issue with third-party provider

The trouble between Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift's Eras tour isn't over – with the latest snafu impacting fans hoping to score tickets in France.

On Tuesday (Jul 11), after some fans reported issues with accessing Ticketmaster's site, sales for six of Swift's upcoming shows in Paris and Lyon were abruptly postponed. An explanation wasn't immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmaster's French Twitter several hours after the pause began, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider.

Ticketmaster directed The Associated Press to the Twitter statement. In the posts, Ticketmaster maintained that tickets to the France shows are still available and that the provider was “working to resolve this matter as soon as possible”.

The company added that any codes that were not used for ticket purchases on Tuesday will remain valid – and that impacted fans “will be notified directly of the new onsale date and time”. The new times have yet to be specified.