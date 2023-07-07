Taylor Swift general ticket sales for Singapore concerts start: Fans queue at SingPost outlets and online

For Taylor Swift fans, the final day of “The Great War” is taking place on Friday (Jul 7). Unlike Wednesday’s UOB presale, this battle is being fought by Swifties on two major fronts: Outside SingPost outlets throughout Singapore and online via Ticketmaster.

A few hours before the start of the battle, Swifties received a mean set of ammo in the form of extra seats and Klook’s hotel packages – thereby increasing their odds of scoring tickets.

While some opted to take their chances online, other Swifties began queuing outside certain SingPost outlets as early as 12am on Thursday, armed with food, foldable chairs and a fearless spirit. Despite SingPost issuing an advisory saying that those beyond the 30th in line will have a very low chance of securing tickets, fans remained unbothered and queued throughout the night.