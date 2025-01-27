Taylor Swift watches boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills and get back to Super Bowl

“I’m very thankful that I’m here in Kansas City, playing with the guys and everybody in this building,” said Kelce, who had just two catches for 19 yards as the Bills refused to let him beat them single-handedly. “It’s a special, special place. We feel that every single day and we just try to take advantage of it and not let it slip out of our hands.”

Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the Anti-Hero singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. And their relationship only seemed to blossom into the playoffs last season, with Swift celebrating on the field with Kelce after the Chiefs had beaten the Ravens in Baltimore for the AFC championship.

Then came the Super Bowl, and Swift's much-watched dash from a concert in Tokyo for kickoff of the big game in Las Vegas.

She made it with plenty of time to spare, of course. And Swift became the focus of attention in her own right, winning what appeared to be a beer-chugging contest, partying with celebrity suite mates such as Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, and standing next to Kelce's mother, Donna, while he held aloft the Lombardi Trophy following the 25-22 win over the 49ers.

The couple eventually locked lips again on the field at Allegiant Stadium that night.

On Sunday, Swift walked toward her usual suite about 90 minutes before kickoff against Buffalo. And while she was decked out in Chanel for their divisional-round win over Houston, Swift opted for a sleek black-and-gold Louis Vuitton look for the AFC title game, including a jacquard knit jacket that retails for US$5,000 and a stocking cap with a list price of US$830.

Modest fare compared to what suite prices for the Super Bowl will probably run.