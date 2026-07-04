Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married in elaborate Madison Square Garden ceremony
Actor Adam Sandler was the surprise officiant at a star-packed ceremony.
Singer Taylor Swift, 36, and American football player Travis Kelce, 36, got married on Saturday (Jul 4) morning, Singapore time, at Madison Square Garden, where actor Adam Sandler was the surprise officiant at a star-packed ceremony.
The super-secretive buildup to the nuptials culminated when a marquee outside the Midtown Manhattan arena proclaimed “JUST&T MARRIED” once the deed was done.
The couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, instead opting for Swift’s brother to serve as her man of honour and Kelce’s brother Jason serving as his best man, Swift's publicist Tree Paine said in an email.
The bride and groom’s outfits were designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture and its designer Jonathan Anderson, with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. She wore Cartier jewelry.
The wedding between the superstar singer and football player took place as fans and spectators gathered outside MSG in the blistering heat, eager to be part of the occasion, even though the event was almost entirely hidden.
The long-anticipated union of sports and song brought hype to new heights at a venue made more for historic NBA games and bucket-list concerts.
Singer Camila Cabello, actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, and model Karlie Kloss were among those who arrived. Running back Kareem Hunt was among Kelce's Chiefs teammates in attendance.
Seattle Seahawks receiver and recent Super Bowl champ Cooper Kupp, New York Giants receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL announcer Joe Buck and Jenny Han, author of the “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series, also entered the arena.
An Associated Press camera outside the arena showed a long line of black SUVs dropping off wedding-goers in tuxedos and evening gowns, surrounded by New Yorkers in shorts and Swifties amassing for the occasion.
Outside the arena, some frazzled tourists joked that it was a bad weekend to visit as they navigated strict road and sidewalk closures, but others appeared happy to sneak a peak at the spectacle. Police cut off most access where guests were being dropped off, but a few patrons gathered in nearby businesses and peered out windows.
Diana Warshavsky, who lives in New York, decided to head over to MSG to celebrate Swift and Kelce’s wedding with fellow Swifties and “send her good vibes.”
“We’re relatively the same age, I’m a year older than her and I just got married this year as well,” Warshavsky said. “I’m just so happy for her.”
The relationship of the pop star and the football player has continued to thrill and fascinate millions around the world, particularly the Swifties, the pop star’s enormous and ardent fan base, ever since the pair first started dating in 2023.