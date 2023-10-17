Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's PDA-filled Saturday Night Live outing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are said to have been incapable of “keeping their hands off each other” at Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The Karma singer, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, have been linked since she was spotted cheering him on at The Arrowhead Stadium on Sep 23 next to Travis’ mum Donna, while wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jersey.

A source told celebrity news site Page Six about how they continued to make no secret of their romance by getting cosy when they turned up for a surprise visit to SNL on Oct 14: “They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. They were very touchy-feely backstage. They were very cute and supportive of each other.”



Bookers at SNL told Page Six they were stunned Swift and Kelce turned up as viewers at the show, saying: “No one knew they were coming.”

The outlet also reported the pair were “touching and kissing” at the afterparty at Catch Steakhouse that same night.

Swift and Kelce are said to have met up with the singer’s friend, actress Zoe Kravitz, to watch the show as audience members. Other celebrities in the audience included Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.



Kelce recently joked he had been “put on the map” since news broke of his relationship with Swift.

The tight end and his brother, fellow NFL star Jason Kelce, announced on their New Heights podcast it had reached No 1 across various platforms thanks to what’s been called the “Taylor effect”.

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce said: “We are officially on the map. Both Travis and I have officially been put on the map.”



Travis Kelce replied: “Just when you think you been skatin’ away from it.”



Crediting Swift for the uplift in their numbers, Jason Kelce joked: “Nothing out of the ordinary from week three, so can’t really explain why the boost in viewership, but we appreciate you guys tuning in.”



The brothers’ jokes come after reality TV’s Bethenny Frankel joked Swift had put Travis Kelce “on the map” by dating him.



She said in a TikTok video: “I’ve never heard the man’s name in my life. It’s not only that she put him on the map – she drew the map, she charted the course that we’re gonna take when we utilise the map, and she took him like a claw in the arcade as a toy and put him on the map.”



The former Real Housewives Of New York City star added: “When I look at him, he looks like a guy who would be in like a crime movie like a tough Russian Albanian just has like two lines in a scene like, ‘It’s done, looks tough.’”



Frankel later told fans she was “just baiting” her followers and knew about Kelce's’ fame.