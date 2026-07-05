Taylor Swift’s aunt shares details of singer’s secret wedding to Travis Kelce

Speaking as she left the celebrations, Swift’s aunt Robin Gentry described the atmosphere inside the ceremony.

She told LBC News: "They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed."

Gentry also confirmed there was "lots" of food served during the reception and said the wedding cake had proved popular with guests before declining to reveal further details.

Further accounts of the ceremony emerged during a recent edition of Good Morning America, where presenter George Stephanopoulos shared details of the couple’s vows after attending the wedding.

Stephanopoulos said the bride and groom had "little books" with them as they stood together at the altar.

Speaking to an ABC News reporter, Stephanopoulos added: "The vows were real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."

His Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts also reflected on the ceremony during the programme.

Roberts said the wedding was “really intimate” and praised Swift and Travis for bringing “their own vows”.