Taylor Swift’s aunt shares details of singer’s secret wedding to Travis Kelce
Fresh details have emerged from inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s private Madison Square Garden wedding, with family members and guests describing an intimate ceremony featuring handwritten vows and emotional moments.
Singer Taylor Swift, 36, and American football player Travis Kelce, 36, cried, laughed and kissed throughout their wedding ceremony.
As fresh details continue to emerge from inside one of the year’s most closely guarded celebrity events, Swift's aunt Robin Gentry broke her silence on the emotional event held at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (Jul 4), Singapore time.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got hitched before more than 1,000 family members and friends inside the New York arena, and their wedding was confirmed when giant pink digital screens around Madison Square Garden displayed the message "JUST&T MARRIED!", before Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the news.
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while Swift’s brother Austin served as her man of honour and Kelce’s brother Jason was his best man.
The wedding comes after months of anticipation following the couple’s engagement in 2025. It follows Swift’s recent completion of her record-breaking Eras Tour, the release of The Life of a Showgirl and her acquisition of the masters of her first six albums.
Travis Kelce, meanwhile, continues to balance his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs alongside the success of the brothers’ New Heights podcast.
Speaking as she left the celebrations, Swift’s aunt Robin Gentry described the atmosphere inside the ceremony.
She told LBC News: "They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed."
Gentry also confirmed there was "lots" of food served during the reception and said the wedding cake had proved popular with guests before declining to reveal further details.
Further accounts of the ceremony emerged during a recent edition of Good Morning America, where presenter George Stephanopoulos shared details of the couple’s vows after attending the wedding.
Stephanopoulos said the bride and groom had "little books" with them as they stood together at the altar.
Speaking to an ABC News reporter, Stephanopoulos added: "The vows were real, vulnerable, serious and silly, deeply loving."
His Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts also reflected on the ceremony during the programme.
Roberts said the wedding was “really intimate” and praised Swift and Travis for bringing “their own vows”.
The couple maintained extraordinary secrecy throughout the day, with guests reportedly refraining from posting on social media after entering Madison Square Garden.
The venue had been transformed over several days before the ceremony, while security remained tight around the arena as fans and photographers gathered outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of arriving celebrities.
Among those attending were Selena Gomez, Miranda Lambert, Ed Sheeran, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Camila Cabello, Tom Brady, Andy Reid, Michael Strahan and Stephen A Smith.
Several guests were seen leaving before the reception concluded, although others reportedly celebrated into the early hours of Saturday morning.
Tree’s statement confirming the marriage also disclosed Taylor Swift wore a Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, with custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery.