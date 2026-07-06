A 'garden inside the Garden': More details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding emerge

A performance from Stevie Nicks, personal vows, high school friends and a "garden inside the Garden": details are slowly emerging about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding in New York.

The pop superstar and the three-time NFL Super Bowl champion, both 36, tied the knot on Friday (Jul 3) at the storied Madison Square Garden under heavy security, with the 1,000 or so attendees reportedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The singer's publicist Tree Paine confirmed the marriage took place in a short statement and gave a few details, such as the couple's choice of ensembles from Christian Dior, shoes from Christian Louboutin and Cartier jewellery.

But nuggets of information surfaced on Saturday, starting with the anchors of ABC's Good Morning America news broadcast – Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and retired NFL legend Michael Strahan – describing their experience at the party.

Stephanopoulos, a onetime aide to former president Bill Clinton who pivoted to journalism more than two decades ago, said the ceremony was "as intimate as it could possibly be, given that it was Madison Square Garden" – the iconic sports arena.

He said the A-list couple had created "this garden inside the Garden that was just so beautiful".

"It's hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and so intimate," Stephanopoulos added.

Roberts said the couple "wrote their own vows," and Stephanopoulos talked about Swift and Kelce having "little books" with them, as comedian Adam Sandler officiated.

"They had their neighbours, their high school friends. It was like any wedding that you would attend," said Roberts, who also confirmed that Nicks performed as expected.