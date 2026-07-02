Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will celebrate their wedding at Madison Square Garden, AP source says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have their wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday (Jul 3) night, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the security plans.

The festivities will kick off with a smaller rehearsal dinner planned for Thursday night, the official said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly discuss the events.

Speculation about the superstar singer and football player’s nuptials has built to a frenzy in recent days, following weeks of unconfirmed reports that it would take place over July Fourth weekend at one of New York’s iconic landmarks.