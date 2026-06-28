Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married at Madison Square Garden? What we know

Nothing has been publicly confirmed by the couple, despite The Associated Press' multiple requests to Swift's representative for comment.

Citing an entertainment industry executive and another person with knowledge of the matter, The New York Times reported that the couple were planning a gathering of 100 people at Madison Square Garden – an arena that seats up to 19,500 people – on July 2 followed by a second event at the arena for about 1,000 guests on July 3.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently confirm those details, but there are no public events planned at the Garden from June 29 until a Bon Jovi concert on July 7.

Public records show that the city issued a permit for loading and unloading theatrical materials at the arena from June 29 to July 4. Winick Productions, a company that has produced red carpet events for the Grammy and Tony award shows and movie premieres, also applied for a permit to set up a canopy or tent outside the Garden for an event involving up to 999 people.

Meanwhile, just a few weeks prior, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani jokingly referenced the reports of Swift and Kelce's wedding during a press conference. Mamdani was answering questions about safety during the World Cup when he said, "We know it coincides with July Fourth, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding all happening at the same time, and we are so excited to welcome the world here."

Mamdani, however, said he was not invited to the wedding.

"I wish them a lovely wedding. I'll listen to Only The Young at home on my own," he said, referencing one of Swift's songs.

MSG IS A FORTRESS, BUT HAS HOSTED WEDDINGS BEFORE