A lost AirPod, AI fakes and the secret garden: How fans experienced Taylor Swift's private wedding

Still, fans in Swift T-shirts crowded the barricades, watching lines of black SUVs disappear inside the arena.

In the early morning hours, a bakery van stopped outside. A catering employee offered a box of apple honey pastries, which a police officer handed out to waiting fans. One fan could be heard yelling: "Oh my God, you guys, we're having Taylor Swift's dessert!"

SIFTING THROUGH THE PIECES

Gignac, who has been turning New York City trash into art for 25 years, creates limited-edition collections from major New York moments, including the Knicks parade, where the discarded objects themselves told the story – the colours, the celebration, the evidence of thousands of people gathered in one place.

Swift's wedding was different.

"I was like, OK, let me see how close I can get," Gignac said. "Everything going on on the block outside of Madison Square Garden was a part of the festivities as well – it's just a very different part."

The area outside the Garden was "fairly clean," he said, but he collected enough. He tied discarded straws into knots to "reinforce the wedding theme."

Fans who saw the boxes later told him the project reminded them of Swift's New Year's Day, a song about staying after a party is over and holding on to what remains.

"You've never had a song change your life, and the artist be the soundtrack of your life?" Gignac said. "That's such a massive role in your day to day – it's nice to have something from that."

WHEN THE PHOTOS NEVER CAME

The lack of images created a void that was quickly filled with artificial intelligence: Fake photos of Swift and Kelce in wedding attire, Swift in a gown and fabricated glimpses of the "secret garden" celebration that guests had described inside Madison Square Garden, where the arena was transformed with greenery, trees and flowers.