Blackpink's Rose 'most beautiful face' of 2025, Singapore actor Ayden Sng is 3rd in 'most handsome face' list
The annual ranking was revealed by independent critic body TC Candler, whose influential yet controversial lists have courted their own criticism since they were first published in 1990.
Blackpink's Rose has leapt six positions to claim the top spot in the annual 100 Most Beautiful Faces list, published by independent critic body TC Candler on Sunday (Dec 28).
Singaporean actors Ayden Sng and Glenn Yong also performed better this year on the 100 Most Handsome Faces list, coming in third and 20th, respectively.
TC Candler is widely considered one of the most influential beauty lists, with independent and globally recognised aesthetic standards. It has been publishing these annual rankings since 1990.
But it is no stranger to criticism itself, largely due to its apparent lack of transparency and the fact that beauty is inherently subjective. Some have also said its lists are mere popularity contests.
Yet the annual results continue to get significant attention online, largely due to various passionate fandoms.
This is Rose's seventh year on the list.
Her fellow Blackpink members also made the cut – Jisoo came in 11th, Lisa at 22nd, and Jennie, 46th.
In second place for 2025's list is American actress Sydney Sweeney, who herself climbed seven spots from 2024's ranking.
Sweeney was followed by Thai singer Pharita of K-pop group Babymonster in third.
Hollywood actresses Zendaya and Margot Robbie came in 23rd and 83rd respectively.
Internationally renowned English-language singer-songwriters Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa placed 91st and 100th this year.
Men, meanwhile, are ranked under the 100 Most Handsome Faces list.
Third-place Singapore actor Ayden Sng moved up six spots from ninth position last year, continuing his upward climb. He came in 14th in 2023 – his first year on the list.
Sng beat out Hollywood stars Henry Cavill in fourth place, Chris Hemsworth in eighth, Glen Powell in 11th, as well as BTS' Jungkook in 14th.
He also surpassed British actor Idris Elba in 48th and former professional English footballer David Beckham who came in 84th, among others.
He was only overtaken by Chinese singer-actor Zhang Zhehan in first place, and Australian Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi in second.
Fellow local actor Glenn Yong rose 15 positions from his spot at 35th last year. This is his fourth year on the list.