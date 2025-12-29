Blackpink's Rose 'most beautiful face' of 2025, Singapore actor Ayden Sng is 3rd in 'most handsome face' list

Blackpink's Rose has leapt six positions to claim the top spot in the annual 100 Most Beautiful Faces list, published by independent critic body TC Candler on Sunday (Dec 28).

Singaporean actors Ayden Sng and Glenn Yong also performed better this year on the 100 Most Handsome Faces list, coming in third and 20th, respectively.

TC Candler is widely considered one of the most influential beauty lists, with independent and globally recognised aesthetic standards. It has been publishing these annual rankings since 1990.

But it is no stranger to criticism itself, largely due to its apparent lack of transparency and the fact that beauty is inherently subjective. Some have also said its lists are mere popularity contests.

Yet the annual results continue to get significant attention online, largely due to various passionate fandoms.