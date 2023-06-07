Meet the 9-year-old who picked up Teochew opera at age 3 by memorising everything

Like many other little girls, Sophie Ng started attending dance classes at the age of three. Except she alternated between two outfits: One consisting of leotards and pointe shoes for ballet, and the other with elaborate headdresses and a full face of makeup for Teochew opera.

“I gave up on (ballet) because I find that Teochew opera is more interesting. Ballet, a lot of people did it. But for Teochew opera, only a few people did it,” she shared.

Sophie, now nine years old, is completely dedicated to her craft. She trains for two hours every weekend and on several weekdays when there's a performance around the corner. Last year, prioritising practice meant sacrificing the June holidays, but Sophie considers it a worthwhile trade.

“When I get to perform on stage, I feel very happy when the audience applauds for me. And I get to wear all the beautiful makeup and costumes.”