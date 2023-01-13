Police investigating actor Terence Cao’s appearance in videos promoting gambling site

Singaporean actor Terence Cao was recently seen in three short videos used on an illegal online gambling site to promote its services.

The videos, which have since been taken down on YouTube, are just over a minute and a half long, and feature Cao acting as characters who access the site on their mobile phones and win money, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

“The Police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson from the Singapore Police Force told CNA Lifestyle.

The videos may violate the Gambling Control Act, in which unlicensed gambling activities are prohibited. Offences can carry a maximum fine of $20,000.

When the Chinese publication reached out to Cao for comment, the 55-year-old actor, who runs livestreaming sales company Sibay Shiok, said he was approached to film the project by a production company he hadn’t worked with before, and that the videos were intended to discourage gambling. He subsequently did not respond to calls or text messages, the report also stated.

Cao had another run-in with the law last year, when he hosted 12 people at his home in violation of COVID-19 safe distancing measures. He was fined S$3,500.