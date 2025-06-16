Thai actress Davika Hoorne engaged to actor-screenwriter Ter Chantavit

Popular Belgian-Thai actress Davika Hoorne, 33, is engaged to longtime boyfriend, actor and screenwriter Ter Chantavit, 41.

The couple took to Instagram on Jun 12 to share the happy news and Hoorne was seen with an eye-catching diamond ring on her finger.

Hoorne and Chantavit first met in 2013 while working on the iconic horror-romance film, Pee Mak. Hoorne shot to fame playing the movie's lead role, Nak, while Chantavit was one of the film's writers.

The pair later starred in the comedy-romance Chai Mai Jing Ying Tae (A Fake Tootsie) in 2017, and began dating in 2018.

Hoorne and Chantavit soon became one of Thailand's most well-loved celeb couples.

They have been receiving an outpouring of love from their fans and showbiz friends, including Mew Suppasit, Mint Chalida and Mond Tanutchai.

If the massive ring on Hoorne's finger is any indication, the pair's upcoming wedding is sure to be a celebration worth looking forward to.