Thai transgender model-actress Poyd Treechada and husband hold a lavish Peranakan wedding ceremony
The bride and groom were dressed in traditional wedding costumes which cost about 20 million baht (S$772K) and took months to complete.
Thai model-actress Poyd Treechada, 36, tied the knot with her businessman beau Phakwa Hongyok, also known as Oak, in a traditional Peranakan ceremony in Phuket on Thursday (Mar 2).
Poyd, whose full name is Treechada Petcharat, shared the news on Instagram, along with photos of their wedding.
According to reports, the ceremony, which was only open to family and close friends, was held at Baan Ar Jor, a heritage hotel, museum, and restaurant, owned by Oak's family.
His great grandfather, a Chinese immigrant, launched tin mining in the province.
The couple spared no expense for their wedding.
While Oak donned a simple tux, Poyd wore an ornate wedding dress embroidered with gold thread, antique gold jewellery and jewels.
She accessorised with an intricate flower crown, handmade with pure gold by artisans from Ranong province, and shoes, made from Australian sheepskin with a natural gold hue. They were designed and embroidered by master craftsman, Soapol Thirawong.
Poyd, once named Thailand’s Most Beautiful Transgender, after winning two beauty pageants Miss Tiffany's 2004 and Miss International Queen 2004, and Oak have known each other for 20 years.
He is the brother of her best friend. She began using his family name at her bachelorette party in Bangkok last month.
