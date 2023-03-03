Thai transgender model-actress Poyd Treechada and husband hold a lavish Peranakan wedding ceremony

According to reports, the ceremony, which was only open to family and close friends, was held at Baan Ar Jor, a heritage hotel, museum, and restaurant, owned by Oak's family.

His great grandfather, a Chinese immigrant, launched tin mining in the province.

The couple spared no expense for their wedding.

The bride and groom were dressed in traditional wedding costumes which cost about 20 million baht (S$772K) and took months to complete.

While Oak donned a simple tux, Poyd wore an ornate wedding dress embroidered with gold thread, antique gold jewellery and jewels.