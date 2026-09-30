Actor Thomas Ong moves into a 38 sqm HDB flat and says it's 'the happiest thing' this year
The 57-year-old actor jokes that his bedroom, kitchen and toilet are each only a few steps away – and says he can now clean his entire home in under 30 minutes.
Looks like Thomas Ong's wish for a two-room Flexi flat came true.
The actor, who previously lived in a three-room HDB flat, recently revealed on Facebook that he has downsized to a 38 sqm two-room Flexi unit, and has already been living there for more than a month.
Back in 2024, Ong, 57, shared that he planned to apply for a two-room Flexi flat.
After waiting a year and a half and trying twice, he finally secured a Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) unit this year.
He called it “the happiest thing” to happen to him this year.
“It’s the smallest type, but it’s just right,” he wrote, joking that for someone who is “too lazy to clean”, a tiny flat actually suits him better.
Over the past few months, Ong had been sharing snippets of his new home on social media.
An earlier pic of his bedroom showed dark green wall panelling, dark bedding and warm lighting, while a shot of his kitchen featured dark wood cabinetry and a dramatic marble-look backsplash and countertop.
And judging from the latest pic of his living room, the moody aesthetic continues throughout the home.
Decked out in dark wood, warm lighting and built-in cabinetry, the space has an almost hotel-like feel – quite a departure from his previous flat, which featured lots of white and lighter wood tones.
He has also made clever use of the limited space, with a cushioned bench by the windows providing extra seating.
A large TV is mounted against the wood-panelled wall, while books, ceramics and other knick-knacks add character to the space.
According to Ong, who refers to himself as “Lao Wang” on social media, 38 sqm (409 sqft) – almost half the size of a typical three-room flat – really is as compact as it sounds.
“The moment I step through the door, two steps and I’m in the bedroom; another two steps and I’m in the kitchen; another two steps and I’ve reached the toilet,” he said.
“There really isn’t much space at home to move around.”
Ong, however, sees that as a good thing.
He said having less space “forces” him to get out more. When he’s hungry, he heads to a nearby mall for food, though he occasionally cooks simple meals at home. When he wants some exercise, he goes for a workout or a walk.
His home, he said, has become simply “a place to return to, rest, relax and quieten down”.
There’s another major perk to living in a small flat: Cleaning is a breeze.
Vacuuming? Done in no time. Mopping? Less than 10 minutes.
With a quick wipe here and there, Ong reckons he can get his entire home neat and clean in under half an hour. Not bad at all.
Ong also reflected on how moving into bigger homes is often seen as a sign of success.
“All I can say is, Lao Wang is naturally lazy and doesn’t have what it takes,” he quipped.
Ironically, while his smaller home was supposed to encourage him to get out more, Ong may have made it a little too comfortable.
“After experiencing it for more than a month, it turns out I renovated the place to suit myself too well, he wrote. “Now, whenever I get home, I don’t feel like going out at all.”
Ong has filmed a video about his renovation and is currently editing it, so we'll have to wait for the full house tour.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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