Actor Thomas Ong moves into a 38 sqm HDB flat and says it's 'the happiest thing' this year

Looks like Thomas Ong's wish for a two-room Flexi flat came true.

The actor, who previously lived in a three-room HDB flat, recently revealed on Facebook that he has downsized to a 38 sqm two-room Flexi unit, and has already been living there for more than a month.

Back in 2024, Ong, 57, shared that he planned to apply for a two-room Flexi flat.

After waiting a year and a half and trying twice, he finally secured a Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) unit this year.

He called it “the happiest thing” to happen to him this year.

“It’s the smallest type, but it’s just right,” he wrote, joking that for someone who is “too lazy to clean”, a tiny flat actually suits him better.