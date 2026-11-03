Actor Thomas Ong fractures ankle during solo Japan holiday, drives himself to hospital despite pain

What was supposed to be a 45-day solo adventure in Japan turned into quite the eventful trip for Singaporean actor Thomas Ong.

The 57-year-old, who set off on a self-drive holiday in Japan last month, had to cut his trip short after fracturing his right ankle on Oct 25, just over 10 days into his holiday.

Ong had planned to explore the remote mountainous regions of Honshu, spending his days chasing waterfalls. His travels took him to places such as Kashiwazaki in Niigata Prefecture, Fukuroda Falls and Otsujigataki Falls.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Ong slipped on a flight of wet stone steps after photographing a waterfall. He had earlier shared that Urami Taki was the last waterfall he photographed before his trip was cut short.

It had been drizzling that day. "At first, I thought it was just a sprain. I didn't expect the injury to be more serious than I thought," he said.

Despite the pain, Ong managed to drive himself to a local hospital, where an X-ray revealed that he had fractured his right ankle.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Nov 1), Ong revealed that he was given two treatment options: undergo surgery to insert a metal plate to stabilise the fracture, which would allow him to move around more freely after about two weeks, or let the bone heal naturally. Either way, he was told recovery would take around six weeks.

Ong eventually decided against surgery and a cast, opting instead to let the bone heal on its own. He has since returned to Singapore and, as he lives alone, is temporarily staying with family while recovering.