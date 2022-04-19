First look at Natalie Portman as female Thor in Love And Thunder teaser trailer

Marvel has just released its very first look at the highly anticipated film Thor: Love And Thunder. Set to a soundtrack of Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine, the trailer, which dropped on Monday (Apr 18), begins with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) on a path to self-discovery.

“These hands were once used for battle, now they’re but humble tools for peace. Now I need to figure out exactly who I am,” he says in the clip, as he spends time running around with Korg (voiced by director Taika Waititi).

The 90-second teaser also featured familiar faces, including Chris Pratt as Guardians of the Galaxy’s Peter Quill and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.