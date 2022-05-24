New Thor: Love And Thunder trailer shows Christian Bale as villain

After releasing a teaser clip a little more than a month ago, Thor: Love And Thunder now has its first full trailer to excite fans who can’t wait for the film’s opening on Jul 7.

And what a trailer it is – we see a lot more of stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as they team up to defeat villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, whom we also get a first glimpse at in the clip.

It’s gearing up to be a fun ride with lots of buddy comedy plus awkward exes moments lined up between Hemsworth’s Thor and Portman’s Mighty Thor.

Oh, and speaking of seeing a lot more of Hemsworth, there's a scene where we get to see his blurred out nude butt after an accidentally stripping.

The fourth solo Thor film in the franchise also stars Dave Bautista, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt and newcomer to the series Russell Crowe, who plays the God Zeus. It’s directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Love And Thunder marks the first time Portman is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2013.