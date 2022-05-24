Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

New Thor: Love And Thunder trailer shows Christian Bale as villain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

New Thor: Love And Thunder trailer shows Christian Bale as villain

The actor plays Gorr the God Butcher, who’s out to defeat Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor in the fourth solo Thor film.

New Thor: Love And Thunder trailer shows Christian Bale as villain

Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

24 May 2022 02:20PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 02:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

After releasing a teaser clip a little more than a month ago, Thor: Love And Thunder now has its first full trailer to excite fans who can’t wait for the film’s opening on Jul 7.

And what a trailer it is – we see a lot more of stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as they team up to defeat villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, whom we also get a first glimpse at in the clip.

It’s gearing up to be a fun ride with lots of buddy comedy plus awkward exes moments lined up between Hemsworth’s Thor and Portman’s Mighty Thor.

Oh, and speaking of seeing a lot more of Hemsworth, there's a scene where we get to see his blurred out nude butt after an accidentally stripping.

The fourth solo Thor film in the franchise also stars Dave Bautista, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt and newcomer to the series Russell Crowe, who plays the God Zeus. It’s directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Love And Thunder marks the first time Portman is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2013.

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

Television & Movies celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us