Pursuit Of Jade actress Tian Xiwei ‘proud’ of drama’s success in Singapore

Chinese actress Tian Xiwei said she began to feel a deeper sense of pride in her work on Pursuit Of Jade after learning that the drama had gained popularity overseas, including in Singapore.

Speaking at a celebration banquet held in Beijing on Monday (Apr 13), the actress reflected on the show’s success beyond China, noting that its international reach made her more conscious of the role cultural content can play globally.

According to fan translations of her speech circulating on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Tian said the weight of the show's success did not immediately sink in when the drama first hit popularity milestones.

“The real moment that hit me was when everyone posted online and started making memes about the show,” she said in her speech, adding that the impact became clearer when the show performed well on platforms such as Netflix in markets including Taiwan and Singapore.

“I suddenly felt proud and this responsibility to share our Chinese culture,” she added. “I feel like I’ve found a new direction for my life now. I want to create good cultural content and let the world see what we have in China.”

The celebration banquet marked the success of the 40-episode historical drama that aired its finale on Mar 30.

Starring Tian and her co-star Zhang Linghe, the story follows a butcher’s daughter and a skilled army general who enter a marriage of convenience that gradually develops into a romantic relationship against the backdrop of war.

The series is currently available on streaming platforms iQiyi and Netflix and has been lauded as one of the latter's top-viewed non-English programmes. Online, the drama has generated significant fan engagement, with numerous fan pages dedicated to the on-screen pairing emerging on multiple social media platforms.

At the event, the cast reunited and recreated several scenes from the drama, including romantic moments between the lead characters.

During the event, Zhang – dubbed the "foundation general" by fans for his flawless skin and refined appearance – also addressed the drama’s success, describing it as a “rare and precious project”.

In fan-translated remarks shared online, Zhang said the show’s performance was meaningful at a time when the Chinese entertainment industry has faced challenges.

“These past two years have been difficult for the industry, so the birth of this show has given me, the investors, the platforms, and the audience a sense of confidence,” he said in his speech.

He added that the results were due to the collective efforts of the cast and crew, and expressed hope that the success of Pursuit Of Jade would renew interest in long-form dramas.

“Most importantly, I want to thank the audience,” he said. “Thank you for giving Pursuit Of Jade a chance.”