Tickets for My Chemical Romance's new Singapore shows go on sale Jan 15

Fans who have been clamouring for tickets to American rock band My Chemical Romance's rescheduled Singapore shows will be glad to know that their time to join The Black Parade is coming soon. Concert organiser Midas Promotions announced on Monday that tickets for both the band's Nov 10 and 11 shows will go on sale at 10am this Thursday (Jan 15).

The band’s Singapore concert was originally supposed to be a one-night show on Apr 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

However, My Chemical Romance announced in December last year that it would postpone the Asian leg of its Black Parade 2026 tour to November, while also adding a second Singapore date.

As such, tickets for the original April show were automatically transferred to the Nov 10 performance and those who could not attend the new date could request a refund.

So if you're dying to catch Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Mikey Way and Frank Iero on opening night, here's your second chance to do so.