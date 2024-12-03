Star Search 2024 winner Tiffany Ho on why she joined the competition despite not watching Singapore TV dramas

You would know by now that Star Search has a new champ in the giddy form of 19-year-old Hong Kong native Tiffany Ho.

The Nanyang Polytechnic Information Technology student may have been the youngest of the 12 finalists, but there was nothing juvenile about her performance during the finals on Nov 25.

She exuded confidence way beyond her years in the talent and Q&A rounds, easily charming her way into the hearts of judges Christopher Lee and fellow Hong Kongers Sandra Ng and Raymond Lam.

When 8days.sg caught up with Ho for a chat two days after her big win, she told us she’s been busy, busy, busy. So much so that she still hasn’t had the time to fully process her victory.

“Our schedule has been packed for the past two days, so I haven’t had enough sleep and I didn’t have the time to think about it. I want to sleep,” she chuckled as we got cosy on the sofa in Mediacorp’s artiste room.

She revealed she’s only had “about five hours of sleep” in the past 48 hours, and pointed to her eye bags as evidence. Frankly, she looked as fresh as morning dew, and we guess that's 19 for you.

Sadly, her tight schedule also meant that Ho wasn't able to spend time with her parents, who had flown in from Hong Kong specially for the finals.

She had planned to have lunch with them on Monday afternoon before they returned home, but realised she had work from 8am.

Thankfully, her brother, who is six years older than her, stayed an extra day just so they could spend some time together. She said they are “very, very close”, and that he had just got on the plane before our chat.

She later received a long text from her mum in their family group chat.

“My mum is so sweet,” she said, her voice slightly trembling as she gave us a peek at the message, in which her mum talked about how proud of Ho she was.

It was clear Ho misses her family, and though she no longer has plans to return to Hong Kong permanently, she hoped to find time to visit home before her school term resumes next April.