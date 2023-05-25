Malaysian film Tiger Stripes wins the Grand Prize at Cannes’ Critics’ Week

Starring Zafreen Zairizal, Deena Ezral and Shaheizy Sam, the film tells the story of how 12-year-old Zaffan becomes the first amongst her friends to hit puberty, only to discover a horrifying secret about her body.

In a statement to the press, jury president Audrey Diwan commended the film, calling it “irreverent and uncompromising".

“It is content to fully assume its seductive singularity. It was the first film of the selection that we saw. It has passed the test of time.”

Multiple critics have also showered Tiger Stripes with praise, with The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw writing: “The performances the director gets from her young cast are tremendous and it is terrifically shot.”