Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado releasing new collaboration in September

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado are releasing a new song next week. The trio's 2007 hit Give It To Me has been doing the rounds on TikTok, and on Sep 1, they will share a brand new tune.

Captioning a clip of the trio over the years before teasing a new snippet of the new track, Timbaland announced on Instagram: “WE BACK @nellyfurtado @justintimberlake. DA KING HAS RETURN !!!! 09/1/23 @beatclub (sic)"

Furtado recently revealed the pair of them had been back in the studio with Timbaland and that it was a "healing" experience.

Speaking on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast about a phone call she had with her two former collaborators: “We connected. There was a real healing thing that happened.

“Between the three of us – me, Timbaland and JT – we’ve all had long careers with ups and downs and to me personally, doing this song together feels very authentic and is a mini-miracle.

“It started with Tim and JT. Tim texted me like, ‘Yo, I’ve got a track for you, it’s a dance vibe, for a trio,’ and I was like, ‘You mean with JT?’ And he was like, ‘Yes’.

“Him and JT have been working on music for like a year already, separately from me, so they just had an idea and they wanted me to woman the ship a little in my direction so they could feed off that.

“We just cooked it up. I think energetically it’s very positive. For me, the lyrics and everything are very real to me right now.”