Actor Timothee Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest in New York after police shut down crowded event

The event, advertised on flyers around New York, was one of several look-alike competitions hosted by YouTube personality Anthony Po. As word spread on social media, thousands of people RSVP'd to the event, which promised US$50 (S$66) to the winner.

But minutes after the competition began – and before the actor made his entrance – police ordered the large group to disperse from Washington Square Park, and organisers were slapped with a US$500 fine for an “unpermitted costume contest”. At least one contestant was taken away in handcuffs, though police did not immediately say why.

“It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium,” said Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube creator.

Most of the wannabe-Chalamets and spectators relocated to a new park.

On a makeshift stage, the look-alikes were asked about their romantic plans with Kylie Jenner. Jenner and Chalamet are said to be a couple. They were also asked to demonstrate French proficiency and what they’d do to make the world a better place.