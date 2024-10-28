Logo
Entertainment

Actor Timothee Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest in New York after police shut down crowded event
Entertainment

Thousands of people RSVP'd to the event, hosted by YouTube personality Anthony Po, which promised US$50 (S$66) to the winner.

Timothee Chalamet poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the World Premiere of the film Wonka. (Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP)

28 Oct 2024 08:14AM
Actor Timothee Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan on Sunday (Oct 27), a well-attended event that drew an order to disperse from police and at least one arrest.

Flanked by bodyguards, Chalamet posed for photos with his high-cheeked, curly haired doppelgangers, some of whom had dressed as Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides characters that Chalamet has played in Wonka and the Dune movies. At times, adoring fans heaped their attention on the look-alikes, apparently thinking they were face-to-face with the real Chalamet.

The event, advertised on flyers around New York, was one of several look-alike competitions hosted by YouTube personality Anthony Po. As word spread on social media, thousands of people RSVP'd to the event, which promised US$50 (S$66) to the winner.

But minutes after the competition began and before the actor made his entrance police ordered the large group to disperse from Washington Square Park, and organisers were slapped with a US$500 fine for an “unpermitted costume contest”. At least one contestant was taken away in handcuffs, though police did not immediately say why.

“It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium,” said Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube creator.

Most of the wannabe-Chalamets and spectators relocated to a new park.

On a makeshift stage, the look-alikes were asked about their romantic plans with Kylie Jenner. Jenner and Chalamet are said to be a couple. They were also asked to demonstrate French proficiency and what they’d do to make the world a better place.

Miles Mitchell, 21, winner of the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest near Washington Square Park, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Eventually, the audience picked a winner: Miles Mitchell, a Staten Island resident and college senior. Dressed in a purple Willy Wonka outfit, he tossed candy from a briefcase to throngs of young admirers.

“I’m excited and I’m also overwhelmed,” Mitchell said. “There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up.”

Source: AP/sr

