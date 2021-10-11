Logo
Entertainment

What does Timothee Chalamet look like as Willy Wonka? Here's a first look
Entertainment

Copious amounts of candy and a dapper chocolatier fit: Here’s your golden ticket to a sneak peek into the whimsical world of Willy Wonka.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. Timothee Chalamet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Maxine Koh
11 Oct 2021 11:36AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 11:36AM)
Over the weekend, Timothee Chalamet surprised fans with a first look at his upcoming Wonka film.

The actor’s Sunday (Oct 10) social media post saw him decked out in full confectionery maestro garb a long coat and top hat ensemble, complete with Willy Wonka’s famous cane. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last,” the post’s caption read, referencing an iconic line from the 1971 film Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, which starred Gene Wilder in the titular role. 

 

Wonka will serve as a prequel to Roald Dahl’s classic 1964 novel, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Unlike previous iterations of the movie (there was also a 2005 version that starred Johnny Depp), Wonka explores the origins of the illustrious candy maker before he created the chocolate factory. 

While plot details are still under wraps, Variety has reported that the production is billed as a musical. This means that fans can look forward to seeing Chalamet sing and dance for the first time on screen. 

The titular character’s reveal comes shortly after Warner Bros unveiled the cast for the film and announced the start of production. The 25-year-old Chalamet will star alongside other household names such as Rowan Atkinson, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Keegan-Michael Key. 

Helmed by Paddington director Paul King, Wonka is slated for release in March 2023. 

There's still plenty of Chalamet to be had onscreen until then. He can currently be seen in Singapore cinemas in the sci-fi film, Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve (the film opens in the US later this month), and he's starring in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, slated for release in December. There's also Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up as well as Bones & All, which will see the actor reunite with Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino.

Source: CNA/sr

