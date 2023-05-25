Flowers, candles outside Tina Turner's home in Switzerland, where she's hailed as a model Swiss citizen

Shortly after news of Tina Turner's death on Wednesday (May 24), candles and flowers began piling up outside the estate in Switzerland the rock legend had called home for decades.

A large crowd began gathering outside the cast-iron gate, shrouded in darkness, with fans walking up one by one to lay flowers or set out candles, some flickering through red-tinted glass jars.

"You're simply the best," read one of the dozens of messages nestled among the bouquets.

"I am shocked," Miran Znider, a 48-year-old Slovenian who lives nearby, told AFP, fighting back tears. "I didn't expect it to happen so early."

Asked why he had come, Znider said: "Because it's the queen, the queen of all women. I love Tina."