Titoudao returns for a second season, Chen Liping in her first English drama role

“Titoudao is an embodiment of our Singapore soul; never opt for an easier way out or give up before trying your best. I hope to share the joy of the new Titoudao series with local viewers and beyond, flying our arts flag high on the international stage,” said Goh, head writer and creative director for Titoudao: Dawn Of A New Stage.

“We hope viewers will join us as we dive into a pivotal period of Ah Chiam’s life in the 1970s, and follow the charismatic character’s journey into a bigger and bolder exploration of local cultural art in its many dazzling and diverse forms, from Chinese wayang to Malay bangsawan and the golden era of Singapore cinema,” said Sabanitha Shanmugasundram, head of Content Commissioning & Commercial Engagement, Mediacorp.

The show is part of Mediacorp’s Lights. Camera. Singapore. local storytelling showcase. The first season has won a handful of awards, including Best Newcoming Actress for Koe Yeet at the Asia Contents Awards 2021, and has been snapped up by Netflix, HBO Go and Radio Television Brunei.

Titoudao: Dawn Of A New Stage airs on Mar 14 on mewatch and Channel 5, every Tuesday at 9.30pm. Priority viewing on mewatch starts Mar 7, and the show will also be available on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube from Mar 21.

The first season is available on demand via mewatch.