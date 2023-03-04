Titoudao returns for a second season, Chen Liping in her first English drama role
Titoudao: Dawn Of A New Stage will continue to follow the story of a Chinese street opera performer in Singapore – with Malay bangsawan and movies now added to the mix.
The television series Titoudao, which follows the life of a Chinese street opera performer in Singapore, is coming back for a second season.
Titoudao: Dawn Of A New Stage, which will air from Mar 14 on mewatch and Channel 5, is set to expand into the world of the Malay operatic theatre form bangsawan as well as early Singapore cinema.
The new eight-episode season comes at the heels of the successful 2020 series Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star, which was adapted from theatre director Goh Boon Teck’s classic play about his mother Oon Ah Chiam, a wayang performer.
The show will take place from 1969 to the late 1970s, with the lead character, played by Malaysian actress Koe Yeet, coming to terms with being banished from her wayang troupe and having her wedding cancelled.
Returning cast also include Joel Choo and Lina Ng, while Chen Liping will debut in her very first English drama role, playing the leader of an all-female wayang troupe.
Other cast members include Chen Yixin, Noah Yap, Sofia Dendroff and Cultural Medallion recipient Nadiputra as a bangsawan troupe leader.
The world of movie-making comes into Titoudao via Tay Ping Hui and Shrey Bhargava, who play a shady film industry tycoon and a supernatural horror filmmaker, respectively. There will also be cameos by Amy Cheng and Nick Shen.
“Titoudao is an embodiment of our Singapore soul; never opt for an easier way out or give up before trying your best. I hope to share the joy of the new Titoudao series with local viewers and beyond, flying our arts flag high on the international stage,” said Goh, head writer and creative director for Titoudao: Dawn Of A New Stage.
“We hope viewers will join us as we dive into a pivotal period of Ah Chiam’s life in the 1970s, and follow the charismatic character’s journey into a bigger and bolder exploration of local cultural art in its many dazzling and diverse forms, from Chinese wayang to Malay bangsawan and the golden era of Singapore cinema,” said Sabanitha Shanmugasundram, head of Content Commissioning & Commercial Engagement, Mediacorp.
The show is part of Mediacorp’s Lights. Camera. Singapore. local storytelling showcase. The first season has won a handful of awards, including Best Newcoming Actress for Koe Yeet at the Asia Contents Awards 2021, and has been snapped up by Netflix, HBO Go and Radio Television Brunei.
Titoudao: Dawn Of A New Stage airs on Mar 14 on mewatch and Channel 5, every Tuesday at 9.30pm. Priority viewing on mewatch starts Mar 7, and the show will also be available on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube from Mar 21.
The first season is available on demand via mewatch.