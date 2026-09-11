Toei Animation store with One Piece, Dragon Ball and Digimon to open at Jewel Changi Airport in October

Anime fans can look forward to a new official Toei Animation store opening at Jewel Changi Airport on Oct 3.

The store will take over the space previously occupied by the One Piece-themed Mugiwara Store, which closed on Aug 31.

Presented by Omnisekai, the team behind Singapore's Jump Character and Mugiwara stores, the Toei Animation store will carry merchandise based on four of Toei Animation's titles: Dragon Ball, One Piece, Digimon Adventure and Girls Band Cry.

Beyond merchandise, the store will feature displays and photo spots inspired by the four franchises, as well as interactive experiences and seasonal activities. These may include character celebrations, community events, fan challenges, mascot appearances and limited-edition product releases. The store will also include recreations and displays inspired by memorable scenes from selected titles, according to the press release.

One confirmed feature is a gacha-style photo-strip machine, where visitors can receive randomly selected photo-strip designs featuring different character frames. The experience costs S$3.50 per pull.