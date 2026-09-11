Toei Animation store with One Piece, Dragon Ball and Digimon to open at Jewel Changi Airport in October
The official Toei Animation Store will open at Jewel Changi Airport on Oct 3, taking over the space previously occupied by the One Piece-themed Mugiwara Store.
Anime fans can look forward to a new official Toei Animation store opening at Jewel Changi Airport on Oct 3.
The store will take over the space previously occupied by the One Piece-themed Mugiwara Store, which closed on Aug 31.
Presented by Omnisekai, the team behind Singapore's Jump Character and Mugiwara stores, the Toei Animation store will carry merchandise based on four of Toei Animation's titles: Dragon Ball, One Piece, Digimon Adventure and Girls Band Cry.
Beyond merchandise, the store will feature displays and photo spots inspired by the four franchises, as well as interactive experiences and seasonal activities. These may include character celebrations, community events, fan challenges, mascot appearances and limited-edition product releases. The store will also include recreations and displays inspired by memorable scenes from selected titles, according to the press release.
One confirmed feature is a gacha-style photo-strip machine, where visitors can receive randomly selected photo-strip designs featuring different character frames. The experience costs S$3.50 per pull.
“We are delighted to welcome the Toei Animation Store Singapore to Jewel Changi Airport. As we continue to bring together exciting brands and concepts from around the world, partnerships like this allow us to offer our visitors fresh reasons to return," said Lee Ching Wern, the chief executive officer of Jewel Changi Airport.
"We hope the store will resonate with anime enthusiasts and families alike, further enhancing Jewel's appeal as a must-visit lifestyle destination for both local and international visitors."
The opening also marks the latest collaboration between Omnisekai, Toei Animation and Jewel Changi Airport, following the launch of Jump Character Store and Mugiwara Store Singapore.
The Omnisekai CEO Ng Kuan Luen added: “We are very pleased to have a continued support from Toei Animation and Jewel, for the firm to keep refreshing and putting out new concepts to Singapore and the Southeast Asia market."
Toei Animation, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, is behind some of Japan's best-known anime franchises. The Jewel outlet will be among the few physical retail spaces dedicated specifically to the anime studio's titles. The studio also operates a museum and museum shop in Tokyo.