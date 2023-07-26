New Tom And Jerry cartoon series set in Singapore will debut in August

Tom And Jerry, arguably the most famous cat and mouse duo in the world, are coming to Singapore. On Wednesday (Jul 26), Warner Bros Discovery announced that its first-ever localised Tom And Jerry series is set in Singapore.

The new series, produced in Asia, will comprise seven three-minute shorts. Its premiere episode will air this August with more details soon to come.

The series will premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, before being shown internationally.