New Tom And Jerry cartoon series set in Singapore will debut in August
Produced in Asia, the three-minute shorts will premiere in August on Cartoon Network and HBO Go.
Tom And Jerry, arguably the most famous cat and mouse duo in the world, are coming to Singapore. On Wednesday (Jul 26), Warner Bros Discovery announced that its first-ever localised Tom And Jerry series is set in Singapore.
The new series, produced in Asia, will comprise seven three-minute shorts. Its premiere episode will air this August with more details soon to come.
The series will premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, before being shown internationally.
Said Christopher Ho, Head of Kids – Southeast Asia at Warner Bros Discovery: “This series brings back the iconic music and classic animation style from the Hanna-Barbera 1950s era – but with a modern Singaporean twist. With distinctive landmarks, backdrops and atmosphere, the Asian city-state is the ideal location to create a humorous addition to the Tom and Jerry canon. Working with homegrown creative talent in Singapore and across Asia, this project grows the much-loved franchise in the region and beyond.”
The series is animated by Aum Animation Studios India, with stories and designs from Singapore-based Robot Playground Media and Chips and Toon Studios.
This is not the first time Singapore has become the setting for a new take on a beloved children's franchise. In December 2021, Tsuburaya Productions collaborated with the Singapore Tourism Board on a few Ultraman specials set in Singapore, featuring iconic landmarks such as Gardens By The Bay.