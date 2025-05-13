Tom Cruise to appear on BTS’ Jin’s show Run Jin ahead of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

American actor-producer Tom Cruise is set to star in BTS member Jin’s YouTube variety show Run Jin as part of the Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning South Korea promotional tour ahead of its May 17 release.

Run Jin, which is a spin-off of the popular BTS variety series Run BTS!, is a solo show that features the K-pop star competing in a series of games and challenges often with different guests each episode.

According to Korean entertainment site Naver, a representative from entertainment label Hybe confirmed the news in a phone call on Monday (May 12) and said: "Tom Cruise recently participated in the recording of Jin's own web variety show Run Seok Jin. The broadcast will be released at a later date."

An official from Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning also said to Korean news site SPOTV News on the same day: “Tom Cruise filmed Run Seok Jin and it will be released through the channel soon.”

On May 7, the Top Gun star arrived in Seoul with director Christopher McQuarrie and fellow cast members Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff and Greg Tarzan Davis for the tour of the eighth and final film in the franchise.