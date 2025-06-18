Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton to receive honorary Oscars

Action movie star Tom Cruise and singer and actor Dolly Parton are among the luminaries selected to receive honorary Oscars this year for lifetime achievements, Hollywood's film academy said on Tuesday (Jun 17).

Actor and choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas also were selected for recognition by the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

The honorees will receive their Oscar statuettes at the annual Governors Awards gala in November.

Cruise, currently starring in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, was selected for his decades of work in Risky Business, two Top Gun movies and several other films. He was nominated for best actor twice, for Born On The Fourth Of July and Jerry Maguire, as well as best supporting actor for Magnolia.

"Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all," Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement.