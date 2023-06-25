‘Time expands when I film my stunts’: Tom Cruise on doing his own action shots on Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise says “time expands” when he shoots his daredevil movie stunts.



The 60-year-old actor is famous for filming as many of his own action sequences as possible, no matter what the risk, and his new blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One sees him continue that tradition, with him even having a knife fight on top of a speeding train in one sequence.



On the first day of shooting on the action sequel, Cruise rode a motorcycle off a Norwegian mountain before jumping with a parachute to the ground, a scene that took eight takes to get the perfect shot.



The Hollywood legend admits that when the adrenaline starts flowing through his body during the stunts, time, for him, simultaneously becomes both “short and long”.



Speaking to media at the United Kingdom premier of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in London on Jun 22, he said: “When I train, there's so much going on and time expands. When I’m dropping, that six seconds feels short and long.”



It is Cruise’s seventh outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt and much of the movie was filmed in the UK.