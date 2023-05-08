Tom Cruise accepted his MTV Movie & TV Award – while piloting a plane

In a pre-recorded speech (seen in the above video at the 10min 57sec mark), the 60-year-old star is seen piloting a P-51 Mustang – the same plane he flew at the end of Top Gun: Maverick – with his award strapped in the passenger seat.

Cruise started his speech by thanking everyone for the award as Kenny Loggins' Danger Zone plays in the background.

He continued: "I love you. I love entertaining you. There's just no better feeling."

He ended his speech by giving a shout-out to his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and saying: "See you at the movies."

CNN reported that a Paramount executive confirmed Cruise piloted the plane by himself.