Tom Cruise accepted his MTV Movie & TV Award – while piloting a plane

Cruise won the award for Best Performance In A Movie for his Top Gun: Maverick role.

Cruise accepted his award while piloting a plane. (Photo: YouTube/MTV)

Hazeeq Sukri
08 May 2023 03:59PM (Updated: 08 May 2023 04:12PM)
Actor Tom Cruise brought his need for speed to a whole new level on Sunday (May 7) night when he took home the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Performance In A Movie for his performance as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the 2022 hit film Top Gun: Maverick.

In a pre-recorded speech (seen in the above video at the 10min 57sec mark), the 60-year-old star is seen piloting a P-51 Mustang – the same plane he flew at the end of Top Gun: Maverick – with his award strapped in the passenger seat.

Cruise started his speech by thanking everyone for the award as Kenny Loggins' Danger Zone plays in the background.

He continued: "I love you. I love entertaining you. There's just no better feeling."

He ended his speech by giving a shout-out to his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and saying: "See you at the movies."

CNN reported that a Paramount executive confirmed Cruise piloted the plane by himself. 

Cruise's unique acceptance speech came hours after he congratulated King Charles on his coronation – in the exact same plane – with Top Gun's signature line: "You can be my wingman any time."
Source: CNA/hq

