Why Tom Cruise is the last remaining global star who still only makes movies for theatres

The entertainment world has undergone seismic change. But Cruise’s success also owes a debt to his tirelessness. Will Smith, in his 2021 memoir, affectionately called Cruise a “cyborg” when it came to his endurance on the promotional circuit. Reminiscing about his own efforts to reach the pinnacle of stardom, Smith said that whenever he’d land in a country to hype a new movie, he would ask the local executives for Cruise’s promotional schedule, which often included 4 1/2-hour stretches on a red carpet. “And I vowed to do two hours more than whatever he did in every country,” Smith wrote.

Smith wasn’t the only one to notice. Studio executives have come to rely on Cruise’s commitment to promotion as his superpower.

“He’s one of a dying breed that will literally work the world and treat the world as though each region is massively important. Because it is,” said Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution. “So many others roll their eyes. ‘I don’t want to do that.’ With Tom, it’s always built in. It’s a massive undertaking. But it pays off. It’s why he has legions of fans around the world.”

Some would argue that the age of the movie star died when the Marvel Cinematic Universe took over pop culture and movies based on known intellectual property seemed to be the only way to get large numbers of people into theaters. Cruise has not been immune to these changes.

In the past decade, Cruise starred in original titles like American Made, Oblivion, and Edge of Tomorrow – all movies that played up his action bona fides. None were hits. His reboot of The Mummy, which was supposed to jump start Universal Pictures’ monster movie series, was a disappointment for the studio, generating only US$80 million in domestic receipts. The series never took off.

But while not taking part in any superhero franchises, Cruise has managed to capitalise on intellectual property that he’s already successfully exploited. Roles like homicide investigator Jack Reacher, and secret agent Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible, have performed well at the box office. He’s hoping to pull that off again with Top Gun: Maverick.

“I think there is so much choice in the world right now with the amount of content that is produced that every movie has turned into a bull’s-eye movie,” said David Ellison, CEO of Skydance, the producer of Top Gun: Maverick and a number of other films with Cruise. “The opportunity to have something work and be anything less than A-plus is simply not the marketplace that we’re living in.”

Glen Powell, one of Cruise’s co-stars in Top Gun: Maverick, cites him as one of the reasons he pursued acting. Cruise is also the reason Powell is in the film. Powell initially tried out for the role of Rooster, the tough guy son of Maverick’s former wingman Goose – a part that went to Miles Teller. Disappointed when he was offered the role of the cocksure daredevil Hangman instead, Powell only took the part after Cruise gave him some advice: Don’t pick the best parts, pick the best movies and make the parts the best you can.

“I will never forget that moment,” Powell said in an interview. “He asked me, ‘What kind of career do you want?’ And I’m like, ‘You man, I’m trying to be you.’”

As such, he’s studied Cruise’s career and is trying to emulate it. He’s shied away from the superhero genre, so far, and has some theories on what makes Cruise unique.

“He is the guy that’s not trying to occupy the IP. He’s trying to tell a compelling story that just ends up becoming the IP because it’s so good,” Powell said. He sees a substantive difference there – the difference between going to the movies to see Tom Cruise, the movie star, or going to see other intellectual property. Or, as Powell puts it: “There’s a difference between stepping into fandom rather than creating your own fandom.”

He knows he’s learned from the master. “Even if I pick up a little of what Tom taught me,” he said, “I’m going to be way more prepared than any other actor out there.”

He might. Or he might be learning from an outdated playbook.

There is a moment in Top Gun: Maverick where Ed Harris, playing Maverick’s superior, tells him, “The end is inevitable. Your kind is headed to extinction.”

And Cruise, still holding on to that brash self-confidence that made him a movie star four decades ago, grins at him and replies, “Maybe so, sir. But not today.”

There are plenty of people in the movie industry who hope he’s right.

By Nicole Sperling© The New York Times Company

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.