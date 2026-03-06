Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe reunite on Broadway
From Hogwarts rivals to Broadway peers, the two English actors reunited in New York City as they were simultaneously performing in separate Broadway productions more than 10 years after the end of the Harry Potter film series.
Harry Potter fans, this reunion might just heal your inner child.
While their on-screen characters Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy famously could not stand each other in the books and film series, Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton were all smiles as they reunited backstage on Broadway, where they are currently starring in separate productions.
Radcliffe, 36, is currently starring in Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre, while Felton, 38, is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.
In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (Mar 5), Felton posted a series of photos showing the two actors hugging and laughing together. In the caption, he wrote, “Broomsticks to Broadway”, while tagging the accounts of each production. Radcliffe does not have a public Instagram account and has mentioned in several interviews, including on First We Feast's Hot Ones and Rolling Stone, that he is not active on social media.
Felton's post included recent photos of Felton and Radcliffe as well as a picture of Felton outside the marquee of Every Brilliant Thing and a throwback image of the pair as their respective characters in their Quidditch costumes during their Harry Potter days. The first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, was released in 2001, while the final instalment, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, premiered in 2011.
At the 2025 Tony Awards last June, Felton told People magazine that Radcliffe had been supportive as he made his Broadway debut in Harry Potter And The Cursed Child as Malfoy.
“My old school chum, Potter, Radcliffe, has done quite a bit of Broadway, so he's holding my hand and certainly helping me through all the things that are hard to learn,” Felton said in the interview. “But from what I gather, it's an amazing community of people. The fans are really, really gracious and excited. So I'm just thrilled to be part of it.”
Radcliffe, meanwhile, is no stranger to theatre. He made his Broadway debut in the 2008 revival of Equus and has since starred in productions including How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying in 2011, The Cripple Of Inishmaan in 2014 and The Lifespan Of A Fact in 2018. In 2023, he won a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along.