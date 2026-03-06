Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe reunite on Broadway

Harry Potter fans, this reunion might just heal your inner child.

While their on-screen characters Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy famously could not stand each other in the books and film series, Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton were all smiles as they reunited backstage on Broadway, where they are currently starring in separate productions.

Radcliffe, 36, is currently starring in Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre, while Felton, 38, is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (Mar 5), Felton posted a series of photos showing the two actors hugging and laughing together. In the caption, he wrote, “Broomsticks to Broadway”, while tagging the accounts of each production. Radcliffe does not have a public Instagram account and has mentioned in several interviews, including on First We Feast's Hot Ones and Rolling Stone, that he is not active on social media.

Felton's post included recent photos of Felton and Radcliffe as well as a picture of Felton outside the marquee of Every Brilliant Thing and a throwback image of the pair as their respective characters in their Quidditch costumes during their Harry Potter days. The first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, was released in 2001, while the final instalment, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, premiered in 2011.