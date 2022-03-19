Tom Hiddleston is engaged to upcoming The Marvels actress Zawe Ashton

Looks like Tom Hiddleston is off the market. The Loki actor, 41, was seen at the recent British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) with his date Zawe Ashton – and a very new shiny accessory on her ring finger.

The large, oval-shaped diamond with small diamonds circling it was spotted after three years of dating, according to People – although Ashton, 37, has been wearing the ring since last year to various events, reported HuffPost.

The couple had met and acted as a married couple in the Broadway play Betrayal in 2019. Other than the Marvel franchise, Hiddleston has also starred in Crimson Peak and Kong: Skull Island among other projects.

Ashton has appeared in Nocturnal Animals and Velvet Buzzsaw, and will be acting in the upcoming The Marvels with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Various reports have noted that the couple will be walking down the aisle soon. But Hiddleston, who had previously dated pop star Taylor Swift, is tight-lipped about the main event.

"Everyone is entitled to a private life," said Hiddleston in a 2017 interview with The Telegraph.

"I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."

He also spoke about the downside of making private matters public in GQ magazine, alluding to his three-month relationship with Swift – and which might explain why he’s kept things so quiet when it comes to his new fiancee.

“A relationship in the limelight... A relationship always takes work,” he told the magazine. “A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”