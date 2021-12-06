Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Spider-Man star Tom Holland will play screen legend Fred Astaire in new biopic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Spider-Man star Tom Holland will play screen legend Fred Astaire in new biopic

The British actor said that he hasn't been given the script yet. 

Spider-Man star Tom Holland will play screen legend Fred Astaire in new biopic

British actor Tom Holland poses upon arrival to attend the 2021 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on November 29, 2021. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

06 Dec 2021 11:19AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 11:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

British actor Tom Holland said he will portray legendary film star Fred Astaire in an upcoming Sony biopic, who is best remembered for dancing and singing with Ginger Rogers in several musicals, including Top Hat and Swing Time.

Famed as one of the greatest dancers of all time, Astaire had a seven-decade career in film and on stage in Broadway and the West End.

"I am playing Fred Astaire. The script came in a week ago. I haven't read it yet. They haven't given it to me," Holland said.

"Amy Pascal has the script," he said, referring to Spider-Man producer Pascal. "She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath and we had a lovely FaceTime."

Holland was speaking at a photocall for Spider-Man: No Way Home which he attended with his co-star Zendaya in London on Sunday (Dec 5). The two are dating.

The pair talked of their love for what they called the Spider-Man family. Zendaya, who plays Mary Jane in the film, said she was happy to have met Holland while working on the movie.

The pair are dating in real life as well as in the latest story on the big screen, which revolves around Spider-Man's true identity being revealed for the first time.

"One of the most special parts of all this is the fact I got to meet Tom Holland. So I am incredibly forever grateful to Spider-Man for that. And he's obviously very talented and a lovely person," Zendaya said.

Holland, 25, is on his third Spider-Man film and spoke of the last six years, saying Spider-Man was such a huge part of his life he couldn't remember a time before playing the role.

The film is already doing well in British box office pre-sales, but Holland said the pandemic meant the pressure for the film to succeed was different this year.

"People might not feel comfortable going to the theatre and that's ok, if that's your prerogative I will support that," he said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits cinema screens in Singapore on Dec 16.

Source: Reuters/sr

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us