English actor Tom Holland helped design his new Spider-Man suit. The 29-year-old is reprising his role as the superhero in the new movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day and he has revealed that he was much more involved behind the scenes, even getting the chance to have a say in the creation of his costume.

He told LADbible: "What's been really fun about this most recent movie is designing the suit and being a part of that process and understanding what we wanted to try and achieve."

He went on to explain he was focused on "the story behind the suit" including "why the suit is red and blue" but he didn't give any more details because he didn't want to give away any spoilers.

The actor added that he also spent hours scouring the internet in a bid to find out what fans wanted to see in the new film, which marks his fourth standalone Spider-Man movie.

Holland told the publication: "I think with anything, it's all about what's in front of you. Right now, what's in front of us is Spider-Man: Brand New Day and focusing on making that movie worthy of the last film.

"I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a Spider-Man movie and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings.

"I think the producers, at times, were like, absolutely sick of me but I think it's really important because we make these movies for [the fans]."

Holland previously admitted that putting on his Spider-Man suit "feels different this time".

The movie started filming in Glasgow, Scotland in July and Holland has been feeling really positive about the shoot so far.