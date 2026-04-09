Tom Holland says new Spider-Man film will add more humour and 'fun' elements

Tom Holland has been adding "a little bit more humour" to Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The 29-year-old English actor has reprised the role of Peter Parker to star in the upcoming Spider-Man movie, and Holland has revealed that he's been making some last-minute adjustments to the film.

Speaking to GQ magazine, Holland shared: "I can positively say that the stuff we’re doing, we don’t need.

"The movie works and sings as it is. We’re just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas.

"We’re finding some ways to add a little bit more humour. We’re layering in a villain plotline in a new way and some really fun stuff."

Holland is also starring alongside the likes of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya in The Odyssey, the Sir Christopher Nolan-directed epic.

And Holland has hailed Nolan's movie as a "masterpiece".

He explained: "It’s unlike anything that I’ve ever seen before. I think when I saw the movie, I found myself asking a question that I haven’t asked about a movie for a long time, which is, ‘How did you do that?'"

Holland also confessed to being wowed by Nolan's talents.

He said: "There were certain sequences in the movie where I’m watching it and I’m just sort of thinking like, ‘How on earth has he done that? That has to be CG'. And (Nolan's) like, ‘No, no, no, that’s all in camera effects. Very planned, very prepared'.

"So I think fans are going to be really, really blown away by the set pieces and sequences throughout the movie, because even as someone that was there on the day and was in the film, I was absolutely blown away by the scale, the scope, his ability to navigate such an intricate and heartfelt story in the middle of this insane kind of action movie."

Holland previously admitted that he jumped at the chance to star in a Nolan-directed movie. The actor, who has enjoyed huge success with the Spider-Man franchise, happily joined the project without even reading the script.

He told Good Morning America: "When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime.

"It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud, and I’m really, really excited."

Despite this, Holland tried to remain tight-lipped about the movie.

He said: "All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited. And obviously honoured, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know."

Both movies are scheduled to be released in theatres in July 2026.