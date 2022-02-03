Tom Holland discusses possibility of returning as Spider-Man

Will he or won’t he? Spider-Man star has spoken up about his future as the web-slinging superhero in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW).

His comments were to clarify franchise producer Amy Pascal’s statement that she made in November about a new Spider-Man trilogy being developed.

The 25-year-old Holland told EW that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Sony head Tom Rothman are "thinking of something" along with Pascal, although he is not fully aware of what it is yet.

"We've had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations," Holland said. "We don't know what the future looks like.”

The actor, who’s currently promoting his new film Uncharted, also shared that he’s “not really thinking about the future” and is “riding the wave of the success” of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first pandemic era release to bring in more than US$1 billion in global box office receipts.

The hit movie featured a star-studded cast that included past Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Pascal – who produced the current Spider-Man trilogy and the animated Into The Spider-Verse – revealed in November that the studios were in talks to “make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel”, following the end of the Homecoming trilogy.

Until that happens, you can catch Holland in the live action adaptation of Uncharted, which opens on Feb 17. The film also stars Mark Wahlberg.