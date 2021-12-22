Spider-Man star Tom Holland fulfils promise to young boy who saved sister from dog attack

Ever wondered what it would be like to attempt a web swing stunt with Spider-Man star himself, Tom Holland?

One lucky young boy got to experience just that when he was invited to spend time on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and also act as a stand-in for actress Zendaya in the aforementioned stunt.

Bridger Walker made headlines in 2020 when, as a six-year-old, he jumped in front of his four-year-old sister to protect her from a dog attack. He had to undergo surgery after the attack and needed more than 90 stitches, according to a statement given to CNN at the time.

The story of Walker’s heroism, shared by his father Robert, caught the attention of many Marvel stars, such as Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, who sent the little boy messages commending his bravery.

Twenty-five-year-old Holland also promised to invite the boy to the set of the latest movie. And, according to several Instagram posts by Robert Walker, the actor has made good on his promise.