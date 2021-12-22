Spider-Man star Tom Holland fulfils promise to young boy who saved sister from dog attack
The boy, Bridger Walker, got to spend time with the cast on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Ever wondered what it would be like to attempt a web swing stunt with Spider-Man star himself, Tom Holland?
One lucky young boy got to experience just that when he was invited to spend time on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and also act as a stand-in for actress Zendaya in the aforementioned stunt.
Bridger Walker made headlines in 2020 when, as a six-year-old, he jumped in front of his four-year-old sister to protect her from a dog attack. He had to undergo surgery after the attack and needed more than 90 stitches, according to a statement given to CNN at the time.
The story of Walker’s heroism, shared by his father Robert, caught the attention of many Marvel stars, such as Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, who sent the little boy messages commending his bravery.
Twenty-five-year-old Holland also promised to invite the boy to the set of the latest movie. And, according to several Instagram posts by Robert Walker, the actor has made good on his promise.
“Remember when @tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could come to the filming of Spider-Man? He delivered!” Robert Walker wrote on Instagram on Dec 18.
In the images posted, we see the young boy on set with Zendaya and Holland, who is in full Spider-Man costume. There is even a video of Holland holding onto Walker as they swung together on wires.
Robert Walker added: ''When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the ‘curtain was pulled back’ that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true!”
He said that Holland, Zendaya and the cast and crew made the kids feel like stars.
“They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes – that’s what they truly are.''
He also mentioned how Holland and Zendaya spoke to the kids with “grace and kindness” and also went on to thank Holland’s brother Harry Holland, a production assistant on the film, who acted as their “personal guide throughout the day”.
Spider-Man: No Way Home has garnered a lot of attention for its record-breaking box office numbers but we're sure this kind gesture by Holland has won over many people’s hearts, too.