Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man after current trilogy ends

Good news, Spider-Man fans, especially fans of Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero. The 25-year-old British actor is not done with the role just yet, despite the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, marking the end of the trilogy that’s set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU.

Sony producer Amy Pascal announced on Monday (Nov 29) that Holland will be back for another trilogy that will continue to be set in the MCU.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – (this is not) the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel … we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies,” Pascal said in an interview with American movie ticketing company, Fandango.

She added: “Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

Holland also alluded to this in a recent interview with French TV show Quotidien where he said there are some “very, very exciting things” being discussed.

"I don't know what those things are or what they will transpire to be, but it looks like it's an incredibly bright future ahead,” he added.

Sony controls the rights to Spider-Man and made five films featuring the superhero, which starred Tobey Maguire in the first three, followed by Andrew Garfield.

In 2015, a deal was hatched to allow the character to appear in the Disney-owned MCU. The partnership almost ended in 2019 after a dispute over profit-sharing, but it was resolved within weeks. Holland himself spoke to then-Disney CEO Bob Iger to ask him to work something out with Sony.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalan and is set to premiere in Singapore on Dec 16.