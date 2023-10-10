New Tom And Jerry show set in Singapore will air weekly from Oct 21
New episodes will air every Saturday on Cartoon Network and YouTube.
The new Tom And Jerry series set in Singapore finally has a release date. First announced in July this year, the series follows the iconic cat and mouse duo as they bring their mischief and mayhem to sunny Singapore.
In August, fans got a sneak peek of the series' art style and Singapore-centric themes when Cartoon Network Asia uploaded an episode (revolving around durians, no less) onto their YouTube channel.
Starting from Oct 21, you can welcome back these childhood icons as new episodes air every Saturday on Cartoon Network and YouTube.
The series will comprise seven episodes which will have Tom and Jerry doing true blue SG activities like eating ice kachang and visiting Sentosa.
Christopher Ho, Warner Bros Discovery's Head of Kids (Southeast Asia) said: “It was important for us to create stories and environments that feel authentically 'Singapore’ – and at the same time honour the distinct animation style and sense of humour that has made Tom and Jerry so well loved for generations.
"Catch their antics as they experience local delicacies durian and ice kachang, and encounter Merli – a character inspired by Singapore’s mythical Merlion – in iconic locations like the Botanic Gardens, Sentosa and Marina Bay.”
Fans can also catch Tom and Jerry at the upcoming WB100 Celebrating Every Story event at Sentosa from Nov 10 to 26. The free entry event will feature giant Tom and Jerry inflatables on Siloso Beach and a 3D photo opportunity themed around a Tom and Jerry episode.