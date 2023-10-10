New Tom And Jerry show set in Singapore will air weekly from Oct 21

The new Tom And Jerry series set in Singapore finally has a release date. First announced in July this year, the series follows the iconic cat and mouse duo as they bring their mischief and mayhem to sunny Singapore.

In August, fans got a sneak peek of the series' art style and Singapore-centric themes when Cartoon Network Asia uploaded an episode (revolving around durians, no less) onto their YouTube channel.

Starting from Oct 21, you can welcome back these childhood icons as new episodes air every Saturday on Cartoon Network and YouTube.

The series will comprise seven episodes which will have Tom and Jerry doing true blue SG activities like eating ice kachang and visiting Sentosa.