Tomorrow X Together concert in Singapore: Feel-good show with energetic and captivating performances

For the next two-and-a-half hours, TXT built on their strong start and delighted attendees with performances that highlighted their collective strength and individual colours.

Fans went wild for reimagined versions of signature tunes, including an amped-up heavy rock rendition of Farewell, Neverland – originally a slow, soothing song – as well as a swagger-inflected Blue Orangeade.

However, some of the loudest cheers came during the members’ solo stages – an eclectic mix of genres from Taehyun’s R&B-infused Bird Of Night to Beomgyu’s soulful ballad, Take My Half.

Yeonjun even did double duty during his set, performing a second song, Talk To You – the title track of his recently-released solo mini album – unleashing even more screams and applause from fans.