Tomorrow X Together concert in Singapore: Feel-good show with energetic and captivating performances
K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together staged the first of their two Singapore shows on Sat (Jan 17) as part of the quintet’s Act: Tomorrow tour.
On Saturday (Jan 17), beautiful strangers filled the Singapore Indoor Stadium and got more than just a sugar rush ride. K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, more commonly referred to as TXT, returned to Singapore after a two-year absence and did not miss a beat as members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai put on an exhilarating show that meshed simplicity with substance.
Right off the bat, TXT delivered one of the most impactful openings at a K-pop concert, emerging from the standing pit and making their way to the main stage as screaming MOAs (fans of TXT) hi-fived them and posed for selfies – all within the first 10 minutes of the show.
For the next two-and-a-half hours, TXT built on their strong start and delighted attendees with performances that highlighted their collective strength and individual colours.
Fans went wild for reimagined versions of signature tunes, including an amped-up heavy rock rendition of Farewell, Neverland – originally a slow, soothing song – as well as a swagger-inflected Blue Orangeade.
However, some of the loudest cheers came during the members’ solo stages – an eclectic mix of genres from Taehyun’s R&B-infused Bird Of Night to Beomgyu’s soulful ballad, Take My Half.
Yeonjun even did double duty during his set, performing a second song, Talk To You – the title track of his recently-released solo mini album – unleashing even more screams and applause from fans.
As the show progressed, it became clear why TXT are highly regarded as performers. In addition to the strong vocals and intricate choreography we’ve come to expect from K-pop idols, every TXT member had a playful charm that underscored their sincerity to fans.
For instance, one of the more memorable segments saw all five members struggling for a good five minutes to read a message formed by the seated audience, which, to be fair, was extremely hard to decipher.
“Post the answer to [fan platform] Weverse,” declared Taehyun. “I really wanna know.”
The message ended up being “SG Hot, TXT Hotter”, to which Yeonjun and Hueningkai immediately retorted: “You guys are hotter.”
“It was a very good event,” assured Beomgyu. “I got the gamdong (Korean for feeling moved).”
This spirited banter with fans continued to TXT’s encore segment, which had the group heading down to the standing pit again, dishing out hearts and handshakes.
Just as they did at the opening, TXT closed Saturday’s concert on a powerful high, reiterating with confidence and charisma why they remain one of the top boy groups today.