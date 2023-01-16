K-pop group TXT coming to Singapore in April for a concert
The five-man group Tomorrow X Together will perform on Apr 1 as part of the Act: Sweet Mirage tour, which will include dates in Japan and the US.
It’s a great time to be a K-pop fan in Singapore as numerous acts are set to perform here in the coming months.
Joining the already long list of names is Tomorrow X Together, better known as TXT, who will be coming to Singapore for a concert on Apr 1.
The show is part of the group’s Act: Sweet Mirage world tour announced on Monday (Jan 16). Ticketing details have not been released yet.
More dates are expected to be announced later but for now, the tour includes stops in Taiwan, Japan and the US, after kicking off in Seoul, South Korea, in March.
The group, signed with Big Hit Music, will release a new mini album titled The Name Chapter: Temptation on Jan 27.
TXT is made up of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening.