Thailand set to host renowned dance music festival Tomorrowland in 2026
Taking place in Belgium every July, this will be the electronic dance music festival's first-ever edition in Asia.
World-renowned annual electronic dance music festival Tomorrowland is set to make its Asia debut in Thailand in 2026 in Chon Buri province.
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was suspended on Jul 1, posted on Facebook on Jun 25 that she had met with Tomorrowland CEO Bruno Vanwelsenaers.
She wrote that Tomorrowland in Thailand "is closer to becoming reality" and that the project "is currently under study and preparation".
She added that the country will not merely serve as host venue, but will be "the heartbeat of the festival" with the government ensuring that "Thai cultural elements and Thai people are woven into every aspect of the event" so locals will benefit the most from the festival.
Taking place in Belgium every July, Tomorrowland is known for inviting hundreds of renowned international DJs who perform across more than 15 different stages with elaborate large-scale designs.
The festival usually stretches over two weekends and sees over 400,000 attendees from all over the world.
This year’s edition of Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium, will take place across the weekends of Jul 18-20 as well as Jul 25-27, featuring DJs like Martin Garrix, Meduza, R3hab and more.
In January this year, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), the famed multi-day electronic dance music festival known for its flagship event in Las Vegas, also made its debut in Phuket, Thailand – its first foray into Southeast Asia.