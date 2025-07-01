Thailand set to host renowned dance music festival Tomorrowland in 2026

World-renowned annual electronic dance music festival Tomorrowland is set to make its Asia debut in Thailand in 2026 in Chon Buri province.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was suspended on Jul 1, posted on Facebook on Jun 25 that she had met with Tomorrowland CEO Bruno Vanwelsenaers.

She wrote that Tomorrowland in Thailand "is closer to becoming reality" and that the project "is currently under study and preparation".

She added that the country will not merely serve as host venue, but will be "the heartbeat of the festival" with the government ensuring that "Thai cultural elements and Thai people are woven into every aspect of the event" so locals will benefit the most from the festival.