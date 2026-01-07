EDM festival Tomorrowland to stage first Asian edition in Thailand this December

Electronic dance music, or EDM, fans in Asia no longer need to travel to Belgium to experience the famed Tomorrowland music festival. This December, Tomorrowland will stage its first full-length Asian edition in Thailand, specifically at Wisdom Valley in Pattaya in Chonburi Province. Happening from Dec 11 to 13, Tomorrowland Thailand will boast six stages and is expected to host over 150,000 people across all three event days.

According to co-organiser Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tomorrowland’s Belgian organisation is "working closely with a dedicated local team" to bring the festival’s expertise in electronic music and stage design to Thailand.

Ticket sales for the event will commence on Mar 7, with prices for one-day passes starting at 5,100 baht (US$163.20). Pre-registration for Tomorrowland Thailand starts on Thursday (Jan 8) at 5pm, Singapore time, via the event's official website.

There will also be hotel packages going on sale on Feb 28, which include access to Tomorrowland Thailand for all three days, accommodation at a hotel in the Chonburi area and daily breakfast and shuttle to the festival.

The line-up for the inaugural Tomorrowland Thailand will be announced at a later date.